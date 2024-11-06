HCMC urges disbursement of public investment for key transport projects

The Office of the HCMC People’s Committee has just announced that Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung will be responsible for accelerating public investment disbursement in construction of major transport infrastructure.

Map of Nguyen Khoai Bridge-Street

Accordingly, the HCMC People’s Committee has delegated the city’s Transport Department to urgently assess the Nguyen Khoai Bridge-Street construction project and complete the report before November 10.

In addition, the People’s Committee of District 4 must promptly carry out procedures for compensation, support, and resettlement before December 15.

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC will create an implementation plan for the project that is expected to be kicked off before April 30, 2025.

The Nguyen Khoai bridge-road project crossing Te and Ben Nghe canals to link Districts 4 and 7 with downtown District 1 will be built at VND3,725 billion (US$152 million). The construction will start from D1 Street in the Him Lam residential area of District 7, crossing two canals of Te and Ben Nghe and running along Nguyen Khoai Street in District 4 to Vo Van Kiet Boulevard in District 1. The project with a total length of nearly 5 kilometers comprises two parts, including a bridge that will stretch 2.5 km in length and a road that will be 2.3 km long. The project is expected to contribute to reducing congestion on internal routes in District 4, and on streets in Khanh Hoi, Kenh Te, Nguyen Huu Tho, Nguyen Van Cu, and Duong Ba Trac bridges in Districts 7, 8, Nha Be to the city center. The Nguyen Khoai Bridge-Street construction project is expected to be built within two years.

The construction site of Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, regarding to the expansion and upgrade project of a section of Duong Quang Ham Street, the People’s Committee of Go Vap District has been urged to solve problems in land compensation before November 15 and coordinate with the local authorities of District 12 to address obstacles, create favorable conditions for residents to implement procedures related to land and house construction, and issue support policies for cases of complete clearance of the two districts.

The expansion and upgrade project of a section of Duong Quang Ham Street from Binh Thanh District to the Cultural Park in Go Vap District aims to address frequent traffic congestion and synchronize the general traffic load with the streets of Phan Van Tri, Nguyen Thai Son, and Le Duc Tho.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung has assigned the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC to coordinate with the relevant departments and agencies to ensure the goal of putting the Tan Ky - Tan Quy bridge project into operation before January 15, 2025.

The Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge project connecting Tham Luong – Ben Cat Canal has a total length of 80 meters and a width of 16 meters dedicated to four automobile lanes. Initially approved by the city in 2017, construction began in early 2018 under a BOT model with a total capital of VND312 billion (US$12.3 million). By late 2018, the project was 70 percent complete but halted due to land clearance problems and conflicts with the National Assembly’s Resolution 437, and resumed work in June after a six-year delay.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh