Go Vap District asked to guarantee progress of Duong Quang Ham Street project

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee had a working session with Go Vap District on the expansion and upgrade project of Duong Quang Ham Street on May 16.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command led the delegation.

At the working session, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Go Vap District Do Anh Khang reported that the locality has issued 407 out of 425 notices of land revocation.

Regarding the capital allocation in the period of 2021 – 2025, on April 18 of 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council promulgated Resolution No.14 on adjustment and supplement of public investment plan 2023 to allocate to the project with a total amount of nearly VND1.8 trillion (US$74.6 million) from the locality’s budget.

At the current time, the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment has proposed to the Municipal People’s Committee a decision on capital allocation in 2023 to implement the project.

The locality has invited the households affected by the project to announce the draft compensation plan along with the support and resettlement plans as well as receive opinions and feedbacks.

In the upcoming time, Go Vap District will continue to host meetings to mobilize residents to receive compensation and support and hand over the site dedicated to the project.

The district also asked the HCMC People’s Committee to soon issue a decision on capital allocation to perform the compensations and support for affected households in May of 2023; promulgate a decision on approving the adjusted index of land price to calculate the compensations and support in the project; consider to arrange land fund for the resettlement process for households whose land lots are completely withdrawn for the project.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam suggested that Go Vap District should drastically implement the project to meet the schedule so residents could conveniently do business, and serve the socio-economic development in the district and surrounding areas.