Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge project resumed work after five years of cessation

Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge project was resumed its construction works after five years of caseation due to site clearance and the procedure of build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong attends the ceremony and pressed the button to start Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge project. (Photo:SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

As of June 21 morning, the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City kicked off the Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge investment and construction project in Binh Tan District.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong attended the ceremony and pressed the button to start this project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong stressed that this was the first project of applying a new method under the monitoring and direction of the locality during the implementation process; the compensation for site clearance and legal procedure completion were carried out from BOT form to public investment.

To start work on the project, the city’s transport sector has overcome various difficulties in procedures and legal matters.

Deputy Chairman Cuong stated that the soon completion of the project would be meaningful for the city in transport infrastructure development, urban refurbishment, drainage, wastewater treatment and environmental improvement.

The project starts work from the beginning of 2018 and reaches 70 percent of its total volume. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Apart from Tan Ky – Tan Quy Bridge, Binh Tan District has been implementing a series of connected transport projects comprising the expansion project of Tan Ky – Tan Quy Street, acceleration of extended Tran Quoc Hoang Street, clearance of gateway to Tan Son Nhat International Airport together with other urban infrastructure projects such as the Tham Luong- Ben Cat- Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong required the investor to continue to focus on project implementation within six months and put it into exploitation by the end of the year serving residents.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board Luong Minh Phuc said that the Tan Ky Tan Quy Bridge project connecting the Tham Luong – Ben Cat Canal has a total length of 80 meters and a width of 16 meters dedicated to four automobile lanes.

The project started work from the beginning of 2018 with a total capital of VND312 billion (US$12.3 million) under BOT and it was expected to be completed at the end of 2018.

However, when the project reached 70 percent of its total volume, it was halted due to the incompletion of compensation and it was not in accordance with the Resolution No.437 of the National Assembly.

After that, the project’s investment capital has been lifted to VND668 billion (US$26.3 million).

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong