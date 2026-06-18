HCMC urges authorities to proactively address flooding, traffic congestion

A delegation of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a working session with the Party Standing Committee of Hiep Binh Ward.

The meeting reviewed Party building, governance and public mobilization work in the first half of 2026, as well as key tasks for the remaining months of the year.

In his conclusion, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong praised the ward’s efforts in achieving several set targets, while urging it to further strengthen Party development, particularly among young people and community-based organizations.

He also called for more flexible procedures in verifying political background records and greater delegation of authority to speed up administrative processes, ensuring accurate and complete documentation.

On personnel management, he emphasized careful review of staff capacity and stressed that performance outcomes must be the key measure of evaluation. He also encouraged stronger decentralization to grassroots levels to improve effectiveness.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong speaks at the working session with the Party Standing Committee of Hiep Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Regarding socio-economic development, the ward was instructed to accelerate public investment disbursement and avoid delays toward the end of the year. For issues such as flooding and traffic congestion, local authorities should proactively implement “local solutions” within their competence, such as canal dredging, drainage improvement and traffic flow adjustments to ease pressure on the city, said he.

He also highlighted the importance of digital transformation and data standardization, as well as studying and effectively implementing Politburo Resolution 09-NQ/TW in local governance.

Earlier, local officials also proposed increasing staffing levels and restructuring the ward’s economic infrastructure department to better match its workload and large population.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong