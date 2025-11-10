HCMC unveils $370m canal dredging plan to tackle worsening floods

HCMC authorities have proposed a VND9.2 trillion (US$370 million) project to dredge and upgrade the Ba Lon Canal, one of the city’s seven key drainage arteries, as flooding and pollution intensify across southern areas.

The city’s People’s Committee has submitted the proposal to the municipal People’s Council for immediate consideration, seeking approval to launch what officials describe as a critical infrastructure intervention to protect the fast-growing southern urban zone from recurring inundation.

Stretching 7.4km from the Doi Canal in former District 8 to the Ba Lao Canal in the former Binh Chanh District, the Ba Lon Canal will be fully dredged and reinforced with nearly 10 kilometers of embankments.

The plan also calls for a new 1km road, 12-18m wide, and the construction of the Ba Lon 2 Bridge spanning National Highway 50.

A flooded street in Vinh Hoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, after heavy rain on Saturday night. The city has proposed a US$370 million canal dredging project to tackle worsening floods in its southern area.

The total investment, estimated at VND9.23 trillion, allocates more than VND6.6 trillion for land clearance and resettlement, about VND2 trillion for construction, and the remainder for consulting, management, and contingency costs.

City planners say the canal plays a vital role in carrying stormwater from downtown areas toward the south via the Đôi Canal under the city’s official flood-control master plan (Plan 1547).

But years of encroachment, waste dumping, and unregulated construction have choked the waterway, especially between the Ba Tang Bridge and Binh Dong Temple, creating major drainage bottlenecks during the rainy season.

If approved, work on the project could begin soon and continue through 2030.

Once completed, it is expected to dramatically improve the city’s flood resilience, increase water retention, and operate in tandem with the nearly VND10 trillion tide-control project nearing completion.

The move marks the latest in a string of major anti-flooding and urban renewal efforts by Vietnam’s largest city, which has been struggling to manage rapid urbanisation and subsidence.

Other ongoing mega-projects include the Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len Canal (over VND9 trillion), the Xuyen Tam Canal (VND17 trillion), and the northern bank of the Doi Canal (VND7.3 trillion).

Over the past decade, the city has transformed once-polluted waterways like Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe, Tan Hoa-Lo Gom, and Hang Bang into clean, green urban corridors.

The large-scale environmental improvement project along the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe-Doi-Te canal system has also helped cut flooding and improve water quality citywide.

VNA