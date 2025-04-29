HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations receives Cuban Vice President

A reception for Cuba's Politburo member and Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, was held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28.

Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa (L) offers a gift to Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Hien. (Photo: SGGP)

The receiving ceremony for Mr. Salvador Valdés Mesa, who is on a visit to Vietnam to attend the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the event were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), Do Viet Ha; former Chairman of the People’s Council of the city, Pham Chanh Truc; and Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Hien.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Hien affirmed that Vietnam and Cuba share a close, loyal, transparent, and sincere relationship nurtured by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban President Fidel Castro. It has been continuously strengthened and developed by the leaders and people of both countries, creating a source of strength and faith to overcome challenges and work together to build and protect the nations.

According to the Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in the city have coordinated with the Cuban Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to regularly organize many meaningful and practical activities over the past time, such as gatherings for Cuba's National Day, ceremonies to celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations and Cuba’s Giron Victory, and organizing visits and working trips for the Consul General and Cuban experts to provinces and cities in Vietnam. These activities have attracted enthusiastic participation from students and the public, contributing to further nurturing the special traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cuba.

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Vice President of the Republic of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa highly praised the bilateral relationship between Cuba and Vietnam, which was built by Cuban President Fidel Castro and Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh during the difficult years of the struggle for liberation, reunification, and the construction of socialism.

According to the Cuban Vice President, the cooperation across all fields between the two countries truly reflects the excellent state and continuous development of the relationship between their peoples.

The Vice President of Cuba expressed his sincere thanked the Party and Government of Vietnam for the donations and initiatives to support Cuba’s strategic agricultural and food projects. He emphasized that Cuba greatly treasures the participation of Vietnamese enterprises in the process of updating Cuba’s economic model through cooperative projects and investments. Vietnam is currently the largest Asian investor in Cuba, spotlighting its foothold in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZED).

According to Mr. Salvador Valdés Mesa, in the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Year 2025, the two countries will celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1960–2025). It features a comprehensive and deep insight into cooperation areas such as agriculture, construction, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, and the cooperation between judicial sectors, communist youth organizations, solidarity groups, women's organizations, trade unions, and the field of journalism.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh