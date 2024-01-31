Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC - typical case of overcoming headwinds: Chairman

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city is a typical case of overcoming headwinds.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen shakes hands with senior veterans at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman made the statement at a meeting to celebrate the Party's 94th founding anniversary and celebrate Spring 2024 held by the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City as the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) is approaching.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, permanent members of the HCMC Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, former leaders of the Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City in the previous years were attending the meeting.

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City's leaders, Chairman Phan Van Mai informed about the city’s socio-economic situation in 2023, emphasizing that the southern metropolis solved many outstanding problems and created a growth engine last year. Importantly, the city has strived to overcome headwinds to gain fruitful results. Specifically, the city contributed 21.7 percent to the overall growth rate and over 26 percent of total state budget revenue.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that in 2024, the city will focus on building teams of officials who will be pioneers in the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 31 and the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 as well as other resolutions and policies set by the Central Government and Ho Chi Minh City.

Thereby, Ho Chi Minh City will accelerate the completion of targets and tasks set by the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. At the same time, the city is moving forward achieving positive results in digital transformation and smart city building.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

