Vietnam develops digital transformation network

The Prime Minister has approved a project on consolidating apparatus organization, and improving state management and law enforcement capacity in digital transformation from central to local levels by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

A monitoring center in the southern province of Tay Ninh. (Photo: VNA)

Under the project, a digital transformation network from the central to the grassroots levels will be formed with the participation of State agencies at all levels, organizations, businesses, and people with an aim to mobilize the maximum resources of society.

By 2025, all ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Government agencies, and People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities will strengthen their specialized information technology units to accelerate the implementation of new tasks and solutions for digital transformation.

All organizations and individuals in the digital transformation network will have access to and master digital platforms and toolkits that are selected for consistent use across the country.

By 2030, the digital transformation network will be completed, effectively operate, be closely linked and synchronously coordinate in implementing tasks and solutions of the national digital transformation.

Besides, all staff who perform digital transformation tasks from central to local levels will be trained annually to improve their capacity, meeting the requirements of state management and law enforcement on digital transformation in accordance with their job title and position standards.

Vietnamplus