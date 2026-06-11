HCMC Tourism Association launches Waterway Tourism Society

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association officially introduced the Provisional Executive Board of the newly formed Waterway Tourism Society, aiming to unite businesses and agencies in elevating the city’s river tourism.

On the morning of June 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association officially debuted the Provisional Executive Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Waterway Tourism Society (HWTS).

Music performers welcome guests aboard Saigon WaterGo, a popular sightseeing and dining cruise service in Ho Chi Minh City, offering two-story boat tours along the Saigon River.

The Ho Chi Minh City Waterway Tourism Society operates under the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, bringing together businesses, organizations, and individuals active in passenger transport, restaurant cruise ships, travel agencies, and waterway tourism services across the city.

The establishment of HWTS aims to strengthen linkages among enterprises, protect the legitimate rights and interests of its members, and promote the development of waterway tourism toward professionalism and sustainability.

Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association (C), congratulates the newly elected Chairman of of the Ho Chi Minh City Waterway Tourism Society (HWTS) An Son Lam.

Director An Son Lam of the Indochina Sail TNHH Company, was elected as the Chairman of HWTS. According to the Indochina Sail TNHH Company director, during its first term, the society will focus on core objectives such as connecting businesses, standardizing service quality, upgrading vehicle quality and dock infrastructure, and building a fair and competitive business environment.

Particularly, the society will support its members in organizing survey programs, promotional marketing, and developing green and safe waterway tourism products aligned with international trends.

The society will serve as a bridge between businesses and state management agencies, compiling recommendations and proposing solutions to resolve difficulties and create favorable conditions for waterway tourism activities.

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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan