HCMC to cooperate with Mekong Delta’s localities to promote waterway tourism

A conference reviewing the implementation of a tourism cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City and 13 Southern provinces and cities was held in Ca Mau on December 21.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Dung said that the 2024 tourism cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City and 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region should strengthen the development of cooperative tourism products, particularly cultural and historical products associated with the region's characteristics and local strengths, and policies and mechanisms to attract and encourage investment in infrastructure and technical facilities to promote the development of river tourism products. Additionally, it should focus on organizing effective tourism marketing strategies and promotion activities at home and abroad, enhancing digital technology application and platforms for destination and tourism product promotion and advertising.

In 2024, provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region received more than 2.7 million tourists from Ho Chi Minh City. Meanwhile, over one million visitors from the Mekong Delta region visited Ho Chi Minh City. 30 tourist sites have been selected and recognized as attractive destinations in Ho Chi Minh City and 13 provinces and cities in the southern region.

According to Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism will cooperate with provinces and cities to survey river tourism routes from the city to localities with strong potential for river tourism development.

It aims to connect travel businesses with local tourist service providers and introduce Ho Chi Minh City's tourist destinations and unique tourism products to enterprises in the Mekong Delta region.

In addition, localities and tourist companies will carry out the tourism cooperation program to promote historical values in border areas in Long An, Dong Thap, An Giang, and Kien Giang provinces and organize programs to introduce destinations of 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region in the ‘Smart Interactive 3D/360 Tourism Map of Ho Chi Minh City’ (Map 3D/360).

In related news, the People’s Committee of Tan Phu District on December 20 launched its new tourism products, presenting tourist attractions in the districts to visitors.

The new tours will take travelers to visit the district’s historical sites, such as Phu Tho Hoa Tunnels, which used to be a special military base in wartime; spiritual tourist places such as Phu Thanh Temple, Tan Thoi Temple, and Phap Van Pagoda, whose construction was initiated by Zen monk Thich Nhat Hanh in 1965 and holds three national records of the largest bronze statue of standing Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara with thousand eyes and thousand hands; dragon kylin stone carving sculptures; and the biggest set of golden oak doors carved Buddhist Heart Sutra (Prajnaparamitahrdaya Sutra) translated into Vietnamese by Zen monk Thich Nhat Hanh.

There will also be the Ngoc Linh Ginseng Museum, featuring 400 varieties of the healing plant called a national treasure, traditional craft production facilities, entertainment and dining areas, and food and commerce streets.

