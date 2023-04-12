HCMC to tackle issues encountered by waste incineration projects



Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Thi Thanh My informed that the household waste volume per day in the city now reaches 10,000-10,500 tonnes. The majority of it (69 percent) is treated via the solid waste sanitary landfills process.

HCMC aims at treating 80 percent and then 100 percent of this amount by more advanced technologies in 2025 and 2030 respectively. It is urgently implementing two practical solutions of waste incineration application and bidding to select investors for new waste treatment projects under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model.

Experts in the field commented that to attract more investors in waste incineration projects, the municipal managers must work more determinedly with relevant ministries and state agencies in issuing permits (construction, environment impact evaluation). There must be plans for power selling and the treatment of ash and lag generated during the waste treatment process.

As to the financial matter, Tran Huong Giang from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Vietnam said that green finance, in particular green bonds, is a suitable tool to sponsor waste incineration projects.

Due to limited domestic capital sources, it is advisable to attract more money from international organizations to satisfy the needs of large-scaled projects. To do that, the waste treatment capacity must be improved in order to meet the requirements of global organizations, while administrative policies by the Government need to be implemented quickly to catch possible opportunities.