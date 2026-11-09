HCMC to support 370,000 workers ahead of Tet 2027

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor will launch its 2027 Lunar New Year support program on November 15, aiming to assist more than 370,000 union members and workers in difficult circumstances through financial aid and employment protection.

Under the theme “A Joyful Tet – A Spring of Gratitude to the Party,” the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor plans to support more than 370,000 union members and workers facing hardship ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year.

Chairman Vo Khac Thai of the HCMC Federation of Labor

The program will be launched earlier than in previous years, beginning on November 15, to ensure timely assistance for beneficiaries.

In addition to providing financial and material support, the federation will implement a range of measures aimed at protecting workers’ rights, safeguarding employment, and maintaining stable incomes. The initiative is intended to help workers and their families celebrate a secure, joyful, and meaningful Tet holiday.

A reporter from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper discussed this initiative with Chairman Vo Khac Thai of the HCMC Federation of Labor.

The traditional Lunar New Year holds special significance for workers, particularly those living far from their hometowns. In addition to the desire to reunite with their families, they face various expenses, including travel costs, holiday shopping, and gifts.

For those in difficult circumstances, this pressure is even greater. Recognizing this, the city’s Trade Union is launching its Tet support program early, providing workers with additional resources to prepare for the holiday and allowing them to shop while prices remain more stable.

According to the plan, the city’s Trade Union aims to support approximately 370,000 union members and workers in need, an increase of 20,000 people compared to the 2026 Lunar New Year.

The maximum support is VND1 million per person; for workers at enterprises that do not yet have a formal Trade Union organization but do contribute union dues, the maximum support is VND500,000 per person.

Workers facing exceptional hardship, including those affected by workplace accidents, occupational diseases, or severe life-threatening illnesses, may qualify for financial assistance of up to VND2 million per person. The support is intended to help ease the burden on vulnerable workers and their families during periods of significant financial and personal difficulty.

A new approach to providing support involves prioritizing direct bank transfers to ensure speed and transparency. Additionally, the network for mobilizing collective care has been expanded, and a wider variety of activities such as spring-themed celebrations, travel assistance, and opportunities for cost-effective holiday shopping have been organized.

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor has issued directives to all levels of the trade union to proactively assess the living conditions, employment status, and income of union members and workers.

Laborers are given free-of-charge transportation tickets to return to their hometowns for the Tet holiday. Photo: Thai Phuong

Priority groups for support include those who have lost their jobs or experienced reduced working hours, those with low incomes, individuals with unpaid wages, those suffering from critical illnesses, victims of workplace accidents or occupational diseases, and families that have faced unexpected crises. Notably, workers at enterprises that have not yet established a formal trade union but whose employers still contribute union dues are also included in this assessment for potential support.

Workers who meet the eligibility requirements but have not been included on the support list are encouraged to contact their local trade union, whether at their workplace, ward or commune, or within an industrial park, to report their circumstances. They may also seek assistance from the Department of Policy, Law and Labor Relations under the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, which will provide guidance, review individual cases, and consider eligible workers for inclusion in the support program.

The City Federation of Labor aims to ensure that all union members and workers identified as being in need receive at least one form of suitable assistance, with the goal of leaving no one behind. The commitment underscores the organization’s efforts to provide comprehensive support and ensure vulnerable workers have access to timely and appropriate aid.

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor has underscored the importance of year-end wages and bonuses, noting that they are critical not only for meeting workers’ daily living expenses but also for helping them purchase transportation tickets to return to their hometowns for the Tet holiday.

To safeguard workers’ interests, the federation has called on trade unions at all levels to strengthen oversight of wage and bonus payments and to proactively engage with employers. Enterprises are being encouraged to announce bonus plans, payment amounts, and disbursement schedules as early as possible to provide workers with financial certainty ahead of Tet.

For businesses with sufficient financial capacity, the federation has recommended advancing or paying a portion of year-end bonuses in November and December, enabling workers to better prepare for the holiday season. Any such arrangements, however, should be negotiated based on each company’s production and business performance and financial situation, while ensuring that agreed commitments are fully honored.

According to assessments from grassroots trade unions, some local unions have already successfully negotiated with employers to pay the “13th-month salary” earlier than in previous years. The early payments have helped workers secure travel tickets home, while additional bonuses are expected to be distributed closer to Tet.

The federation also said it is closely monitoring enterprises that are late in paying wages, have prolonged social insurance arrears, or face risks of suspension, dissolution, or bankruptcy. In such cases, it will coordinate with local authorities and relevant agencies to protect workers’ rights at an early stage.

As part of these efforts, the Federation of Labor is reviewing outstanding obligations related to wages, bonuses, and social insurance contributions, and will promptly urge enterprises to fulfill their legal responsibilities to employees.

Where businesses are no longer able to operate or are undergoing dissolution or bankruptcy proceedings, the trade union will work with relevant authorities to assist workers in protecting their lawful rights and interests, particularly with regard to unpaid wages, severance payments, and social insurance benefits.

The Federation of Labor has also directed trade unions at the ward, commune, special zone, and industrial park levels to strengthen coordination with local authorities and relevant agencies. This is intended to monitor and address any emerging issues, including those within enterprises that do not yet have an established trade union organization. In cases where there is a risk of collective work stoppages, business closures, or significant adverse impacts on the rights of employees, the relevant units must report the situation immediately—using the fastest available means—to ensure the city is promptly informed and can coordinate a resolution, without waiting for the scheduled periodic reporting cycle.

According to Chairman Vo Khac Thai, not all workers can afford to return to their hometowns for the Tet holiday. Therefore, emotional support and care during the first days of the Lunar New Year are just as important as material assistance.

In its preparations for the 2027 Lunar New Year, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor is giving particular attention to workers living in rented accommodation, worker housing facilities, and construction sites, as well as those required to remain on duty throughout the holiday.

Depending on local conditions, grassroots trade unions will organize activities such as “Tet Away from Home” and “Trade Union Year-End Meals,” along with gatherings, visits, gift distributions, and spring celebrations.

For workers on night shifts, those stationed at construction sites or projects far from the city center, and those required to work during Tet, the trade unions will adopt flexible arrangements in terms of timing and location, bringing support activities directly to their workplaces and residences.

Through these initiatives, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor aims to ensure that all workers whether returning to their hometowns or staying in the city, and whether taking time off or continuing to work during Tet feel the care and support of the trade union organization.

Chairman Vo Khac Thai of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, pledged to ensure that Tet support programs are targeted, practical and responsive to workers’ needs, leaving no union member or worker in difficult circumstances without support. The Trade Union will also monitor wage and bonus payments and the implementation of employee benefits and policies to protect workers’ legitimate rights, helping them enjoy a warm Tet and remain committed to their enterprises and the city.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan