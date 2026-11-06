A delegation from China’s Qiushi Journal, led by Shao Wenhui, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the publication, visited and held a working session with the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG) on November 5.

A delegation from China’s Qiushi Journal, led by Shao Wenhui, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the publication, visited and held a working session with the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG) on November 5.

The delegation was received at the headquarters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper by Le Van Minh, Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), along with members of the group’s leadership, representatives of its editorial board, and heads of SGGP Newspaper’s professional departments. Also attending the meeting was Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.

Delegation from China’s Qiushi Journal visits Ho Chi Minh City Media Group on November 5. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), Le Van Minh, gave an overview of the establishment, functions, and responsibilities of the group, as well as its development orientations for the coming period.

He said the group would prioritize digital newspapers and digital communications while continuously innovating its products and content distribution methods to better serve different target audiences. It would also accelerate the application of technology, develop shared infrastructure and platforms, enhance the sharing of resources and content, and strengthen the protection of journalistic copyright.

Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), Le Van Minh (R), and Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, receive the delegation from China’s Qiushi Journal. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Media Group will ensure maximum resources for fulfilling its political tasks while gradually improving its financial autonomy under the approved mechanism. It will also develop the press economy, diversify lawful revenue sources, and make effective use of public budgets and assets, with priority given to investment in digital transformation and human resource training.

By 2030, the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group aims to become a leading, high-performing multimedia press organization. It will also proactively advise on and propose research into a model for establishing a national-level mainstream media organization with a strong standing and influence both domestically and regionally.

Shao Wenhui, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Qiushi Journal (C) at the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking highly of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group’s operational model, Shao Wenhui, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Qiushi Journal, said the consolidation of the city's press agencies into a unified organization was an innovative approach that offered valuable practical insights and experience for further study and reference.

Introducing Qiushi Journal, the theoretical publication of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, Mr. Shao Wenhui said the magazine is published twice a month. In recent years, it has renewed both the content and presentation of its articles, with a primary focus on disseminating the theories of the Communist Party of China and Xi Jinping Thought.

The journal's digital edition currently records 100 million visits per day, while its print edition has a circulation of approximately 2.5 million copies per issue, he said.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, reviewed the newspaper's history and development.

He also shared SGGP Newspaper's experience in organizing its print and digital publications, including the Chinese Edition of SGGP Newspaper, as well as its orientations for developing diverse content across the newspaper's digital ecosystem.

The two sides also exchanged experience in improving the effectiveness of communications, developing the press economy in the digital environment, organizing editorial structures and personnel, and applying technology to journalistic operations.

Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), Le Van Minh (L) presents a gift to Mr. Shao Wenhui, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Qiushi Journal. (Photo: SGGP)

By Phuong Nam, Tam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh