Ho Chi Minh City highlights green growth at UNESCO Biosphere Reserve meeting

International experts and policymakers met in Ho Chi Minh City to discuss balancing economic development with environmental protection in coastal and island biosphere reserves.

On November 6, in Saigon Ward, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, in coordination with the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, organized the 13th Meeting of the World Network of Island and Coastal Biosphere Reserves in 2026.

The conference centered on the theme "Balancing urban growth with environmental sustainability in island and coastal biosphere reserves." Attendees included Bui Minh Thang, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment; Jonathan Wallace Baker, Head of the UNESCO Representative Office in Vietnam; Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment; along with domestic and international experts and scientists.

The Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve plays a vital role in conserving biodiversity, regulating the climate, protecting the coastline, and sustaining local livelihoods.

Delivering the opening remarks, Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee affirmed that following the expansion of its development space, the city is facing major opportunities for economic, urban, and maritime economic development. At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City bears a greater responsibility for environmental protection and the preservation of natural ecosystems.

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh and other delegates perform the opening ceremony for the conference. Photo: SGGP

In particular, the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, recognized by UNESCO in 2000, is an invaluable natural asset of the city. This reserve plays a crucial role in conserving biodiversity, regulating the climate, protecting the coastline, and sustaining community livelihoods.

The city's strategic orientation is to develop Can Gio into a green, smart, and eco-friendly maritime urban space, linked with ecosystem conservation, eco-tourism development, and the enhancement of residents' quality of life.

From this practical perspective, Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh proposed three key areas for cooperation: promoting a harmonious development model between urban areas and nature; leveraging science, technology, and green finance in conservation; and placing people and communities at the center of sustainable development.

The Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve possesses significant biodiversity value. Photo: SGGP

The city Vice Chairman expressed his expectation that delegates would exchange knowledge and experience, opening up practical cooperation opportunities among UNESCO, network members, research institutions, and development partners.

Tran Lan Huong, a representative of the UNESCO Office in Vietnam, stated that according to the 2023 Voluntary National Review Report on the Sustainable Development Goals, Vietnam is currently on track to achieve 5 out of the total 17 goals.

More than ever, biosphere reserves in Vietnam are facing severe threats to their survival. Therefore, the next phase must not only focus on affirming international recognition, but also on demonstrating measurable benefits for ecosystems and local communities.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan