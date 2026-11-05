Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City to stage fireworks at three locations for Vietnam Culture Day

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City will stage special artistic performances and high-altitude fireworks displays at three locations on November 24 to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day, with events scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

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The tower inspired by the winged fruit of the resin tree (Dipterocarpus alatus) on Bach Dang Street

The announcement followed a November 5 meeting chaired by Mr. Pham Van Nong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Thu Dau Mot Ward Party Committee, to coordinate preparations with relevant agencies.

The simultaneous celebrations will take place at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward, Bach Dang Riverside Park in Thu Dau Mot Ward, and Tam Thang Tower Square in Vung Tau Ward.

A 15-minute high-altitude fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., following the artistic performances.

At the meeting, Mr. Pham Van Nong called on relevant agencies to coordinate closely with the organizing committee, select appropriate fireworks launch sites and ensure traffic safety, security and public order for residents attending the celebrations.

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Mr. Pham Van Nong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Thu Dau Mot Ward Party Committee, speaks at the meeting.

The fireworks display along the Saigon River, near the tower inspired by the winged fruit of the resin tree (Dipterocarpus alatus) on Bach Dang Street, is expected to offer residents on both riverbanks, particularly those in Thu Dau Mot Ward and Binh My Commune, a clear view of the colorful spectacle.

By Duy Tran – Translated by Thuy Doan

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