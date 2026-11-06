HCMC wards seek tax relief for businesses affected by Metro Line 2 construction

Several wards in Ho Chi Minh City have submitted official requests to tax authorities, calling for consideration of support policies for businesses and household enterprises affected by construction barriers along Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh–Tham Luong).

Not only household businesses but also large enterprises have been affected by construction barriers along the Metro Line 2 project. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, Ngo Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Nhieu Loc Ward People's Committee, said the ward had recently submitted a document to the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, requesting consideration of support for 65 businesses and household enterprises affected by the construction of Metro Line 2 along Cach Mang Thang Tam Street.

Specifically, construction barriers along Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in Nhieu Loc Ward have been installed between house numbers 308 and 382, with work expected to run from August 13, 2026, to February 22, 2027, and between house numbers 540 and 654, where construction is scheduled from October 22, 2026, to October 4, 2027.

According to the Nhieu Loc Ward People's Committee, the barriers have directly affected business operations by restricting traffic and making shops less accessible to consumers, resulting in fluctuations in revenue and profits for local businesses.

Anh Dao, owner of a coffee shop on Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, said that business has slowed down, and the barriers block the view of her shop, making it difficult for passersby to see it. She hopes local authorities and relevant agencies will provide support to ease the difficulties businesses and household enterprises are facing.

To help businesses overcome these difficulties, the Nhieu Loc Ward People's Committee has asked tax authorities to provide guidance on tax declarations and the determination of tax liabilities in line with actual business conditions. For eligible cases, the ward has also proposed guidance on applying tax exemptions and reductions, extensions of tax payment deadlines, and other forms of assistance in accordance with regulations.

In Tan Son Nhat Ward, dozens of trading households have also been affected by construction barriers erected for the project. Doan Van Du, Chairman of the Tan Son Nhat Ward People's Committee, said the ward had submitted a request to tax authorities, proposing that support policies be considered to help residents stabilize their business operations.

Earlier, on October 23, SGGP Newspaper published an article titled "Sharing the Burden with Businesses Along the Metro Line 2 Construction Site," highlighting how many shops were seeking ways to keep operating as construction of Metro Line 2 got underway.

According to SGGP Newspaper reporters' observations, along Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, from Bay Hien intersection to the junction with Nguyen Trai Street, construction barriers have been erected close to residential premises at several locations, leaving passages barely wide enough for a motorbike to pass. This has disrupted business activities.

To keep their businesses running, many establishments have had to rent additional parking space, put up directional signs, negotiate lower premises rental rates, and arrange their own delivery services, among other measures.

By Kien Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh