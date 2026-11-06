HCMC, Lao officials exchange economic governance experience

On November 5, Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, chaired a working session between municipal authorities and a delegation of vice-ministerial and equivalent officials from the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation from the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (Photo: SGGP)

The Lao delegation was led by Khamphong Inmany, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial Administration Committee of Luang Namtha Province, visiting Ho Chi Minh City for research and thematic exchanges.

Opening the working session, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha spoke highly of the special Vietnam–Laos relationship, characterizing it as exceptionally loyal, pure, and rare in the history of international relations.

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new phase of development featuring expanded spatial coverage, increased economic scale, and augmented development resources. The city is currently focused on achieving its socio-economic targets, enhancing governance capacity, and ensuring national defense, security, and social order.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

He expressed confidence that the study and exchange trip offer a practical opportunity for the delegation to gain insights into Ho Chi Minh City’s development and governance practices while enabling the city to learn and absorb valuable experience from Laos.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Khamphong Inmany expressed honor and delight in visiting and working in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as participating in activities commemorating the Vietnam–Laos and Laos–Vietnam friendship.

He underlined Ho Chi Minh City’s vital socio-economic stature within Vietnam and its rich legacy of revolutionary historic landmarks. He extended profound gratitude to the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Committee, municipal departments, and the city’s political system for their warm, dignified, and fraternal reception, which facilitated the delegation's successful itinerary.

Mr. Khamphong Inmany, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial Administration Committee of Luang Namtha Province, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Khamphong Inmany, since arriving in Vietnam on October 26, the delegation has conducted field trips, surveys, and professional exchanges across various Vietnamese agencies and institutions specializing in education, scientific research, investment, and development.

During the working session, Ho Chi Minh City departments and agencies briefed the delegation on the city’s socio-economic performance, foreign investment attraction, and the application of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation—key drivers directly impacting local governance capacity and competitiveness in the new era. Both sides also held in-depth discussions to share practical management and development expertise across related fields.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh