HCMC, Moscow boost cooperation in transport, digital transformation

A high-ranking delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led by Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, paid a working visit to the capital of the Russian Federation, Moscow, from November 4 to 7.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (L) presents a gift to Mr. Alexey Shaposhnikov, Chairman of the Moscow City Duma. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs)

The visit aimed to consolidate and revitalize traditional friendly relations, as well as strengthen comprehensive and substantive cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Moscow, with a primary focus on urban transport infrastructure, metro systems, traffic management, digital transformation, science and technology, innovation, trade, and industry.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in high-level diplomatic activities, including a courtesy meeting with Alexey Shaposhnikov, Chairman of the Moscow City Duma. The delegation also held working sessions with several specialized municipal agencies, including the Department of External Economic and International Relations, the Department of Information Technologies, the Moscow Metro management agency, and the Moscow Export Center, alongside touring the Moscow Metro Operations Center and key transfer metro stations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee delegation meets with the Chairman of the Moscow City Duma. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs)

On November 6, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited the Moscow City Duma headquarters to learn about its organizational structure and operations before holding formal talks with Chairman Alexey Shaposhnikov.

Moscow City Duma Chairman Alexey Shaposhnikov praised the positive recent developments in bilateral relations between the two countries, including ties between Moscow and various Vietnamese localities. He expressed a desire to establish formal cooperative ties between the Moscow City Duma and the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee delegation meets with the Chairman of the Moscow City Duma. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs)

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong conveyed warm greetings from Ho Chi Minh City leaders to the Chairman, leaders, and people of Moscow, while expressing sincere gratitude for the warm, thoughtful, and cordial reception extended to the delegation.

To deepen substantive cooperation between the two localities in the coming period, Mr. Dang Minh Thong outlined several key priorities.

First, he called for regular exchanges of delegations between the two sides' leaders and relevant departments and agencies, as well as continued efforts to supplement and update the contents of their cooperation agreement based on the document signed in 2003.

Second, he proposed that Moscow share its experience in planning and developing metro and urban railway networks.

Third, he highlighted the importance of developing digital government and applying artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to the management of transport systems, infrastructure, the environment, and essential public services.

Fourth, he proposed that the Moscow administration facilitate connections between businesses with strengths in science and technology, innovation, high technology, urban infrastructure, logistics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and high-tech agriculture.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong also welcomed the ongoing exchanges between the Moscow City Duma and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council toward establishing an appropriate cooperative mechanism between the two legislative bodies.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee delegation lays flowers at the Monument to President Ho Chi Minh in Moscow. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs)

Chairman of the Moscow City Duma Alexey Shaposhnikov concurred with the proposals and cooperative orientations presented by Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong, adding that he is prepared to visit Vietnam soon to further promote relations with Vietnamese localities, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Alexey Shaposhnikov expressed confidence that Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong's visit will usher in a new era of friendly relations and cooperation between the two cities.

Earlier, on November 5, during working sessions with the Department of External Economic and International Relations, the Department of Information Technologies, Moscow Metro, and the Moscow Export Center, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation reviewed and discussed planning and development strategies for metro networks, enhancing urban governance efficiency through big data, AI, and digital twins, and boosting tourism, trade, and industrial cooperation.

As part of the itinerary, the delegation laid flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Monument, visited and worked with the Embassy of Vietnam in the Russian Federation, visited the Hanoi-Moscow Trade and Cultural Center (Incentra), and met with the Vietnamese Business Association in Moscow.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh