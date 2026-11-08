HCMC accelerates infrastructure development to transform urban landscape
SGGP
In the final months of 2026, construction is gathering pace across HCMC's major infrastructure projects as the city steps up efforts to complete key infrastructure, upgrade its urban landscape, generate fresh momentum for socio-economic development.
From major transport routes, including Ring Road 2, Ring Road 3, and National Highway 13, to the Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project, construction sites are bustling with activity, as machinery operates around the clock and workers race to complete multiple project components.
In the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, the outlines of the Lotte Eco Smart City project, the new Administrative Center, and a pedestrian bridge spanning the Saigon River are gradually taking shape.
Meanwhile, the upgrade of Thong Nhat Stadium is also mobilizing maximum manpower and equipment to accelerate construction.
The ongoing transformation at these major construction sites is expected to soon give Ho Chi Minh City a more modern and dynamic urban landscape.