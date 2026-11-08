HCMC accelerates infrastructure development to transform urban landscape

In the final months of 2026, construction is gathering pace across HCMC's major infrastructure projects as the city steps up efforts to complete key infrastructure, upgrade its urban landscape, generate fresh momentum for socio-economic development.

Construction work is underway on the pedestrian bridge spanning the Saigon River, connecting Bach Dang Wharf Park in Saigon Ward with Saigon Riverside Park in An Khanh Ward.

From major transport routes, including Ring Road 2, Ring Road 3, and National Highway 13, to the Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project, construction sites are bustling with activity, as machinery operates around the clock and workers race to complete multiple project components.

In the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, the outlines of the Lotte Eco Smart City project, the new Administrative Center, and a pedestrian bridge spanning the Saigon River are gradually taking shape.

Meanwhile, the upgrade of Thong Nhat Stadium is also mobilizing maximum manpower and equipment to accelerate construction.

The ongoing transformation at these major construction sites is expected to soon give Ho Chi Minh City a more modern and dynamic urban landscape.

Formwork installation and steel reinforcement work at the new Cultural and Sports Center construction project.

Construction of embankments and ground treatment works along the Lang Canal branch in An Nhon Ward, as part of the Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project.

The forecourt of Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City is undergoing final preparations for the 10th National Sports Games in 2026.

Heavy machinery is being used for foundation and roadbed construction on the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 2 project, in the section running through Tam Binh Ward.

By Hoang Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh