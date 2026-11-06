Ho Chi Minh City honors veteran Party members, skilled mass mobilization models

Ho Chi Minh City honored long-serving Party members and outstanding collectives and individuals for achievements in the skilled mass mobilization movement at a ceremony on November 6.

The Party Committee of the Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on November 6 to award Party membership badges and commend exemplary collectives and individuals in the skilled mass mobilization movement for 2026, marking the 109th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7, 1917 – November 7, 2026).

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents Party badges to senior Party members. Photo: SGGP

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations of Ho Chi Minh City attended the event.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents Party badges to Party members. Photo: SGGP

At the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented the 50-year Party membership badge to Mr. Bui Quang Canh, member of Party Cell 1 under the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association, the 45-year Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phuong of the Centers Party Cell under the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations and Ms. Nguyen Thi Quyen of the Accounting Association Cell under the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations.

He also presented 40-, 35-, and 30-year Party membership badges to 11 other members.

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations of Ho Chi Minh City awarded certificates of merit to 15 collectives and 5 individuals recognized as outstanding models in skilled mass mobilization movement for 2026.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents certificates of merit to exemplary groups recognized in the skilled mass mobilization movement in 2026. Photo: SGGP

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Secretary Truong Thanh Nga of the Party Committee of the Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations of Ho Chi Minh City emphasized that the Party membership badge is respectful recognition of a member's continuous effort, training, and dedication. She extended her congratulations to the honored members and the praised collectives and individuals.

To ensure the continued effectiveness of mass mobilization work and the skilled mass mobilization emulation movement, Deputy Secretary Truong Thanh Nga requested that party committees and organizations innovate, maintain, and replicate practical models to deepen the movement and bring concrete benefits to the people.

Every guideline and activity of agencies and units must aim at the legitimate interests of the people, using listening to and resolving practical life issues as the measure of mass mobilization effectiveness.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City must innovate the content and operating methods of the HCMC Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations; enhance unity and gather people from all walks of life; and consistently consolidate, build, and promote the great national unity block.

The city will continue to improve the quality of the skilled mass mobilization movement, building substantive and effective models based on real-life needs and legitimate public aspirations, while promptly discovering, commending, and replicating advanced examples.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan