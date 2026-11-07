NA Chairman urges Binh Loi residents to strengthen community unity

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has called on residents of Binh Loi Commune in Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen community solidarity, promote green agriculture and build drug-free neighborhoods while improving their quality of life.

Today, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the Great National Unity Day (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) celebrations for 2026, held in the residential area of Hamlet 15, Binh Loi Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attends Great National Unity Day and Vietnam Culture Day celebrations for 2026 in Binh Loi Ward, HCMC on November 7. Photo: SGGP

Also in attendance were Chairwoman Bui Thi Minh Hoai of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Head Le Quang Manh of the National Assembly Office, Chairman Lam Van Man of the National Assembly’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and Permanent Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Speaking at the event, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man emphasized that alongside the Great National Unity Day, another event of special significance in November is the inaugural celebration of Vietnam Culture Day. The occasion offers officials and the public an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s roots and cultural heritage.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man joins the Great National Unity Day and Vietnam Culture Day celebrations in Binh Loi Ward. Photo: SGGP

The annual Great National Unity Day has become a shared celebration—a gathering point for residents in neighborhoods and local communities to meet, connect, check in on one another, and strengthen their bonds of unity.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents gifts to residents and students while attending the Great National Unity Day and Vietnam Culture Day celebrations for 2026. Photo: SGGP

Addressing the country’s socio-economic development, the National Assembly Chairman commended the recent efforts and positive outcomes achieved by Binh Loi Commune and Ho Chi Minh City.

To build upon these achievements, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man urged Binh Loi Commune and specifically the residents of Hamlet 15 to continue fostering unity within families and among neighbors. He encouraged expanding self-management models to preserve a peaceful living environment free from social vices, with the ultimate goal of building a drug-free community.

He emphasized that creating a drug-free community must start within every family through parental guidance and supervision, supported by close coordination among families, schools, and local organizations. Additionally, he called on local authorities to invest in spaces for cultural, sports, and recreational activities to provide healthy environments for youth.

Regarding economic development, the Chairman of the National Assembly encouraged residents to continue supporting one another in production. He urged them to accelerate the restructuring of crops and livestock toward urban-oriented agriculture, and to develop effective cooperative models that boost incomes, foster legitimate wealth creation, and ensure sustainable poverty reduction.

Binh Loi Commune should clearly define its development path by focusing on high-quality, organic, and "green and clean" agriculture, while also promoting clean, safe livestock farming to ensure food quality.

Chairwoman Bui Thi Minh Hoai of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front gifts local residents and students. Photo: SGGP

Beyond economic development, the Chairman of the National Assembly called on the locality to promote a culture of lifelong learning, effectively implement the Digital Literacy for All initiative, and advance the movement of all-people solidarity in building a cultural life and a civilized urban environment, while preserving and promoting traditional cultural identity.

Head Le Quang Manh of the National Assembly Office, Chairman Lam Van Man of the National Assembly’s Council for Ethnic Affairs gift local residents. Photo: SGGP

The Chairman of the National Assembly encouraged dwellers to actively contribute ideas toward the development of the Party and the local government, and to strengthen the oversight and social critique roles of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and various socio-political organizations. Such contributions and oversight must be rooted in a constructive spirit, aimed at enhancing the performance of the political system to better serve the people.

Permanent Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee gifts local residents. Photo: SGGP

The Chairman of the National Assembly urged Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Loi Commune to continue supporting poor and near-poor households, as well as students in difficult circumstances. He emphasized upholding the spirit of mutual support and solidarity—represented by the adage "the intact leaf protects the torn leaf"—to ensure that no one is left behind.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the National Assembly presented gifts to the community of Hamlet 15, as well as to exemplary families and families under social welfare policies. Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City gifted trees to Hamlet 15 in support of the city-wide initiative to plant one million trees, and also provided 10 gift packages to households facing economic hardship.

Within the framework of the festival, a wide range of vibrant cultural, artistic, and sports activities took place, including bamboo pole dancing, folk dancing, group calisthenics for seniors, and Vovinam martial arts demonstrations. Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (2nd, L) presents green trees, responding to the campaign to plant one million trees across the city. Photo: SGGP There were also exhibitions of paintings and photographs showcasing life in the residential area, as well as displays of OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items, traditional craft products, and local agricultural produce. Spaces such as the “Coffee and Books Corner” and the “Sharing Love Corner”—featuring a zero-cost clothing rack and free fresh produce—help foster a warm, welcoming atmoshere, while encouraging social interaction, strengthening community bonds, and spreading a spirit of generosity among local residents.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan