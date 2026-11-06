Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Chief presents 80-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member

SGGPO

Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang presented Mr. Ngo Van Trieu in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap with an 80-year Party membership badge.

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Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the 80-Year Party membership badge presentation ceremony for Mr. Ngo Van Trieu. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony held on November 5, Mr. Tran Luu Quang wished Mr. Trieu longevity alongside his family and descendants, encouraging him to remain a bright role model for younger generations. Mr. Trieu is currently active in the Party Cell of Trai Ngang Hamlet, Go Cong Dong Commune.

He affirmed that the Party membership badge is a noble award dedicated to members with long-standing contributions who steadfastly maintain their qualities in service of the Party and the people.

He noted that the badge represents not only the pride of Mr. Trieu and his family but also a shared honor for the entire Go Cong Dong Commune Party Committee, serving to inspire local Party members to follow his revolutionary spirit, steadfast will, loyalty, and dedication.

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Mr. Tran Luu Quang presents the 80-Year Party membership badge to Mr. Ngo Van Trieu. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Ngo Van Trieu was born on December 30, 1930, in Son Qui Ward, Dong Thap Province. He joined the Communist Party of Vietnam on October 30, 1948, becoming an official member in 1949.

He engaged in revolutionary activities early in life, serving in various capacities, including soldier in Detachment 2 and Detachment 3, Military Zone 7; squad leader in Company 2, Detachment 3, Military Zone 7; deputy platoon leader in Regiment 309, Bien Hoa Province; standing member of the Tho Xuan District Trade Union, Thanh Hoa Province; official at the Thanh Hoa Provincial Agricultural Board; and head of the Commission for Information and Education and Director of the Go Cong Dong Commune Party School.

Throughout his revolutionary service, he has received numerous commendations and certificates of merit at various levels.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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80-year Party membership badge veteran Party member Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang

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