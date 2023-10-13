HCMC to receive donations for building pedestrian bridge

This afternoon, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that regarding investment in building a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai has approved the investment policy which receives funding from domestic organizations and individuals to invest in the construction of the pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River.

At the same time, the City Department of Transport was assigned coordinate with relevant departments to discuss and later, the Department on behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will negotiate and reach an agreement with sponsors following the present regulations. The Department ought to report to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee before October 20.

Relevant departments and agencies should voice their opinions on the proposal of the City Department of Transport to receive funding from domestic organizations and individuals. The City Department of Transport and relevant departments were required to finish legal basis to receive donation before October 16.