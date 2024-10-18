Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City strengthens inspection, strictly handles child exploitation

SGGP

A the press conference providing information about the socio-economic situation in Ho Chi Minh City was held on October 17.

The Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in coordination with the Municipal Department of Information and Communications hosted the press conference, which was presided by Dang Quoc Toan, Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

As disclosed by a representative from the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City at the press conference, vagrants and beggars have primarily gathered near religious establishments, bus stations, gasoline business stores and traditional markets.

In the first nine months of 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs received 1,314 cases including child and adult beggars, and other vagrants from working teams in districts, wards, communes, and towns.

The Municipal Department of Public Security indicated that the department directed local police and authorities to increasingly review, verify and handle suspected exploitation cases under any purpose in accordance with legal regulations, especially child exploitation.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

