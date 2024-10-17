Ho Chi Minh City applies lessons from Covid-19 fight for economic development

The first working session of the tenth National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Deputies for the 2024 - 2029 tenure opened on October 17.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attends the tenth National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Deputies for the 2024 - 2029 tenure. (Photo: SGG/ Quang Phuc)

Here, delegates presented results and experiences concerning the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in mobilizing the people to join in social welfare works and promoting the role of the Vietnamese community abroad in socio-economic development, the construction, and the defense of the country.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc attended the working session and gave a presentation concerning the topic of promoting the collective strength to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic which was thanks to the solidarity and support from the Central Government through Politburo, Secretariat and National Assembly; various ministries and central agencies; the people at home and abroad, especially the government's vaccine diplomacy program.

The core factors above mentioned were determined as supportive solutions and strong motivations for the authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the people in Ho Chi Minh City to consistent in pandemic prevention efforts, which have become the internal strength of the city.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc said that Ho Chi Minh City authorities at all levels have been applying lessons from promoting the collective strength among people in the Covid-19 fight to the city’s economic development.

As disclosed by Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, although Ho Chi Minh City was one of the most affected localities due to the Covid-19 pandemic waves, the city’s economic growth rate still recorded at the high level in 2023 and reached 6.85 percent in the first nine months of 2024, higher than the national average, thanks to efforts and unanimousness from residents, party committee and authorities of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the congress, on behalf of the party committee, government, Fatherland Front Committee, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc sincerely extended thankfulness to the Party, the State, centrally-run ministries and sectors, the armed forces, the health sector, the party committee, government, Vietnam Fatherland Front and people of 62 provinces and cities across the country, religious communities, organizations and Vietnamese compatriots abroad for their immense support to Ho Chi Minh City in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong