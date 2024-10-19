HCMC hosts Digital Transformation Week 2024 to drive growth, innovation

On October 22 and 23, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, in collaboration with the HCMC Computer Association (HCA) and various organizations, will host the HCMC Digital Transformation Week 2024.

Mr. Vo Minh Thanh, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, chairs the press conference.

On October 19, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications held a press conference to announce a series of events and activities for the celebration of National Digital Transformation Day (October 10), themed "Digital Technology - A New Growth Driver for HCMC."

On October 22 and 23, the Department, in collaboration with the HCMC Computer Association (HCA) and various organizations, will host the HCMC Digital Transformation Week 2024, also centered on the theme "Digital Technology - A New Growth Driver for HCMC," at the Riverside Palace Center in District 4.

Mr. Ly Minh Tuan, Head of the IT Department at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, announces the details of the event.

The event will include numerous activities, such as a technology exhibition featuring 50 booths showcasing achievements, models, and digital platforms from different departments, industries, and localities. Additionally, there will be specialized seminars focused on digital transformation in areas such as digital infrastructure, information security, semiconductor technology, and artificial intelligence (AI). The plenary session will also provide insights into HCMC's digital transformation progress in recent times.

Mr. Vu Anh Tuan, Secretary General of the HCMC Computer Association (HCA), stated that discussions for the business sector will focus on finding effective solutions to help companies integrate technology into their production and business operations. He expressed hope that businesses will attend the event to share experiences, learn from one another, and collaboratively identify solutions to overcome challenges in the digital transformation process.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, answers reporters' questions. At the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung, Deputy Director of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center, announced that the center will continue to present digital platforms that HCMC has developed and implemented to date. Concerning the "Digital Citizen" application, which is set to launch in November, the city is actively coordinating with relevant stakeholders to assess information security compliance in accordance with the regulations of the Ministry of Public Security. This assessment will ensure safe connectivity with the VNeID application, safeguarding residents' information when the service is rolled out.

According to the Department of Information and Communication, the upcoming event will feature various digital platforms and applications developed by the city for public use, such as digital maps, traffic congestion alert systems, and flood warning apps. The department encourages residents to attend the event to experience and utilize the digital transformation products that HCMC has developed over the past time.

Mr. Vu Anh Tuan, General Secretary of HCA, shares information at the press conference.

This event is also an opportunity to showcase the city’s potential and advantages, attract investment for socio-economic development, and facilitate networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among leading businesses and experts in digital transformation across various fields.

“This series of events holds significant importance for the city, providing an opportunity to reflect on our achievements and identify key priorities and solutions to accelerate the city’s digital transformation program. It aims to foster innovation, enhance the efficiency of digital government operations, improve the quality of public administrative services, and better meet the needs of residents and businesses,” stated Mr. Vo Minh Thanh, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, at the press conference.

