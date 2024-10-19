ACB donates VND10 billion to support activities in HCMC

On October 19, Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) donated VND10 billion to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to support environmental protection programs, social welfare, and sports initiatives in the city.

Delegates at the event

Attendees at the event included Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Deputy Chairwoman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mr. Tran Hoang Ngan, Assistant of the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long, Deputy Chairman of ACB’s Board of Directors; and Mr. Bui Tan Tai, Deputy General Director of ACB.

In her speech, HCMC Deputy Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy emphasized that the city is actively promoting activities to protect the environment, ensure social welfare, assist those in need, improve housing conditions, and invest in community sports programs. She noted that the city has received valuable support from many organizations and businesses, including ACB.

HCMC Deputy Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the event.

“The generosity of ACB has made these activities more dynamic and diverse, reflecting the collective effort of society in the humanitarian initiatives that the city is pursuing,” she stated, expressing her gratitude on behalf of the HCMC leadership for ACB's commitment to these initiatives.

She also expressed hope that ACB would continue to support the city with more meaningful initiatives, enhancing the bank's connection with the residents and fostering the appreciation between the community and the bank.

In response, ACB’s Deputy General Director Bui Tan Tai stated that alongside its economic development goals, ACB is committed to social responsibility and actively collaborates with the city government on cultural and social development programs and social welfare activities.

At the event

Previously, ACB had launched several community support initiatives, including a donation of VND80 billion to the government's program aimed at eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing nationwide. The bank also contributed VND2.2 billion to assist residents in Northern provinces affected by storms and floods. Additionally, ACB reduced interest rates by 1-2 percent for customers directly impacted by natural disasters and introduced a new loan package of VND1 trillion with an interest rate of 6 percent per annum.

Additionally, since the beginning of the year, ACB has allocated nearly VND4 billion to support educational initiatives and assist individuals in difficult circumstances through a community program called "Journey of Loving Life," which takes place in various localities across the country.

The program that ACB has been accompanying HCMC focuses on three main activities. Specifically, for environmental protection, the initiatives will emphasize raising awareness and educating preschool and elementary school children about environmental protection and waste segregation at the source. Social welfare activities will be linked to programs commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), with a focus on eliminating dilapidated housing. In the area of sports, the emphasis will be on promoting physical fitness and sports programs for the city’s residents.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan