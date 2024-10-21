Ho Chi Minh City, Finland have great potential for cooperation

As of October 21 morning, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received Ville Tavio, the Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade and Development.

The reception is a part of the ongoing Green Economy Forum and Exhibition 2024 (GEFE 2024) in Ho Chi Minh City from October 21 to October 23.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Ville Tavio. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his pleasure at a working trip to Ho Chi Minh City from the delegation of the Finnish enterprises, led by Ville Tavio, the Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, on the occasion of GEFE 2024.

Chairman Phan Van Mai believed that the working trip would create a premise for new projects as well as collaborative activities between Finland and Ho Chi Minh City, thereby helping their businesses learn about great potential and seek opportunities for cooperation.

As disclosed by the city leader, the trade turnover between Ho Chi Minh City and Finland reached more than US$35 million in 2023.

There are now 24 investment projects from Finland in Ho Chi Minh City, with a total registered capital of nearly US$27 million, ranking 36th among 122 countries and territories investing in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City is implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development in terms of infrastructure, services and industry to promote modern and sustainable economic growth.

Therefore, the city authorities are concerned about as well as welcome cooperation, investment and support from the partners, including Finland for Ho Chi Minh City to take advantage of development opportunities.

Besides, Chairman Phan Van Mai also proposed a meeting between Ho Chi Minh City and Finnish businesses this year to introduce cooperation promotion programs.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Ville Tavio (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Apart from the economic and trade cooperation development, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai also expected that the Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade and Development would assist businesses in Ho Chi Minh City to connect and cooperate with Finnish partners, investment projects for a startup ecosystem development in the fields of innovation, capacity building, technology transfer, sharing experiences in sustainable urban planning, development of green economy, clean energy use, combating climate change and collaboration in Finland's educational model development in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) presents a photo book featuring essential nformation and images of Ho Chi Minh City to Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Ville Tavio at the reception. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

For the side of Finnish Minister Ville Tavio, he highly appreciated the Green Economy Forum and Exhibition 2024 and expressed expectations for creating connectivity between Finnish and Vietnam businesses through this event.

Finland is ready to collaborate and share experiences with Ho Chi Minh City in the fields of green growth.

Finnish Minister Ville Tavio emphasized that Finland remains the top ranking in wastewater treatment so the two sides need to boost collaboration in environmental management and training high-quality human resources alongside economic cooperation development in the near future.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong