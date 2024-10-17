District 1 and Can Gio suburb develop environmentally sustainable urban areas

HCMC attempts to develop environmentally sustainable urban areas

The HCMC Chairman Chairman made the statement while chairing a meeting on the preparation work for the District 1 Party Congress, term 2025-2030 and the Can Gio District Party Congress, term 2025-2030.

At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai assessed that the two localities had carefully prepared for the congress; requested that the two localities urgently complete and achieve the highest targets set for the 2020-2025 term.

Regarding personnel matters for the upcoming term, Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized the importance of following regulations in the Party Committee's personnel planning. He noted that while it's necessary to ensure that individuals meet the required standards, it's equally important to consider the organizational structure. He cautioned against compromising standards solely to accommodate the structure.

Moreover, he noted that the two localities should learn experience from the past year’s results to adjust their weaknesses.

Furthermore, the two locations must effectively manage petitions and correspondence, ensuring that no potential issues lead to discord prior to the congress. It is essential to concentrate on assessing party organizations and their members, particularly leaders and managers. In terms of socio-economic objectives for the upcoming term, both regions should demonstrate strong political will and establish ambitious yet attainable goals to pursue.

Chairman Phan Van Mai requested the administration of District 1 to continue reviewing and implementing the smart urban project based on changing thinking, updating new things and identifying itself as a leading locality in implementing smart urban areas. The district also needs to set a goal of eliminating all old apartment buildings by 2030, renovating dilapidated residential areas and managing the urban area on the basis of smart urban areas; focusing on developing the night-time economy and service economy with the goal of not being inferior to bustling urban areas of countries in the region

Meanwhile, Chairman Phan Van Mai requested Can Gio outlying district to focus on basically implementing the goals of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Resolution 12 on the development orientation of Can Gio district by 2030. He hoped that Can Gio district would successfully implement the green development project and have solutions in place so that by 2030, vehicles in Can Gio district would use environmentally friendly fuel.

Along with that, the district clearly defines the rate of offices and public roofs with solar and wind power; the rate of green tourism; and has additional targets for building residential areas with synchronous infrastructure, smart and green residential areas in the district.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan