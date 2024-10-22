Border, island officials, soldiers visit historical sites in HCMC

Ms. Tran Thi Phuong Hoa, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union, stated that the organizers aim to introduce officials and soldiers from armed forces units to the historical sites, scenic spots, and the people of HCMC through these activities.

On October 22, at the Southern Women's Museum, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, in collaboration with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, the Labor Federation, the Department of Tourism, and the Department of Culture and Sports, organized the program "Armed Forces Connecting with Historical Sites, Scenic Spots, and People of HCMC."

This event is part of the city's activities commemorating the 15th anniversary of the "For the Homeland's Sea and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" fund, the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Women's Union, and the 14th anniversary of Vietnamese Women's Day. It also celebrates the success of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Congress at all levels.

Among the attendees were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, along with nearly 100 delegates, including officers and soldiers from Naval Regions 2, 4, and 5; Fisheries Resources Surveillance Squadron No.2; Fishery Patrol Vessel KN290; Naval Brigade 189; Submarine 183 – HCMC Command; the Border Guard; HCMC Command; the HCMC Police Department; border guards and military commands from Long An, Binh Phuoc, and Tay Ninh provinces, as well as officials, members, women, and youth from HCMC.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Tran Thi Phuong Hoa, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union, stated that the organizers aim to introduce officials and soldiers from armed forces units to the historical sites, scenic spots, and the people of HCMC through these activities. This initiative seeks to foster patriotism, national pride, and a deeper understanding of life in the city named after Uncle Ho. Ultimately, it aims to enhance collaboration in organizing activities focused on the borders and islands while promoting the traditional solidarity and compassion of the city's residents, especially among women members, in supporting the fund "For the Homeland's Sea and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland."

According to Ms. Tran Thi Phuong Hoa, the various levels of the Women's Union in the city, along with the Fatherland Front Committee and other organizations, have actively worked to provide support and encourage military forces on the front lines to fulfill their noble mission of protecting the sacred sovereignty and borders of the homeland.

The Women's Union has also promoted patriotic education, fostering national pride, and raising awareness about the importance of protecting the sovereignty of the sea and islands, while maintaining a peaceful, stable, cooperative, and developing environment among coastal nations. It contributes to increasing the awareness of officials, youth members, and especially the younger generation, regarding the strategic significance of the nation’s seas and islands.

Every year, the units provide gifts and support to families of new recruits facing difficulties, care for policy families and those with youngsters serving at the borders and islands. They also encourage officials to contribute to various funds, such as the "For the Homeland's Sea and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" fund and the "Joining Hands for the Homeland's Sea and Islands" fund. Additionally, they implement the program "Accompanying Women at the Borders," initiated by the Central Vietnam Women's Union.

At the event, officials, women members, youth members, and young people participated in exchanges, listening to stories about the lives, struggles, and quiet sacrifices of soldiers carrying out their sacred duty to protect the beloved border and waters of the homeland.

Participants also laid flowers and observed a moment of silence to honor the significant contributions of President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Statue Park (Nguyen Hue Street, District 1). They enjoyed a ride on a double-decker bus to tour HCMC and visited the War Remnants Museum and the Southern Women's Museum.

