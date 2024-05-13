Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to open more public bicycle stations

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has just announced the list of streets with pavements meeting  requirements for public bicycle stations in District 1 and District 4.

Illustrative photo

Accordingly, the streets in District 1 consist of Dien Bien Phu, Hai Ba Trung, Cong Truong Lam Son, Cong xa Paris (Paris Commune Square), Le Duan, Ham Nghi and so on.

Besides, there will be 12 positions on streets in District 4 comprising Vinh Khanh, Hoang Dieu, Nguyen Truong To and so on.

To be eligible for public bicycle stations, the streets must be wide enough to accommodate a maximum of ten bicycles and have yellow reflective road marking paint.

In addition, the stations must have an area measuring 2.5 meters in width for people to run the bike rental service.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

