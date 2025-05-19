HCMC leaders pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh on his 135th birth anniversary

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4 on May 19.

Leaders offer incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch. (Photo: SGGP)

The activity led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi aimed to mark the 135th birthday anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2024).

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen, and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong.

The delegation offers flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

The city leaders expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

President Ho Chi Minh has always been a shining example of patriotism and revolutionary heroism; solidarity; fighting spirit; revolutionary morality of diligence, thriftiness, integrity, righteousness, and impartiality; and a spirit of pure international solidarity.

The delegation also remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by the late President Ton Duc Thang, an eminent worker and venerable leader of the Vietnamese worker class, whose life and career are a great moral example of a true communist soldier. The late president went through severe hardships in wartime and devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation.

On the same day, the delegation offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh