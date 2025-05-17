Europe Day 2025 celebrated in HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City always appreciates and highly values the contributions of European Union (EU) member states to its development over the years.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan remarked at the celebration of Europe Day 2025 held by the EU Delegation to Vietnam on May 16 evening.

In his speech, Mr. Vo Van Hoan said Ho Chi Minh City takes pride in being a pioneer in fostering friendly and cooperative relations with European Union member states. In 2024, two-way trade between the city and the EU market exceeded US$9 billion. The EU currently has nearly 1,700 investment projects in the southern metropolis. Notably, the EU Delegation and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) chose the city as the venue for the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2024. In just the first few months of 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has had the honor of welcoming numerous high-level delegations from EU countries.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) and Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam (Photo: SGGP)

It is a clear indication of the European Union’s special interest in Ho Chi Minh City while also opening up new opportunities for cooperation. The city consistently regards the EU as a close and reliable partner in its sustainable development journey.

According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, the municipal government is committed to maintaining a stable socio-political environment and ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of investors. The city will continue to create favorable conditions for foreign businesses, including European enterprises, to operate sustainably, effectively, and over the long term in Ho Chi Minh City, thereby contributing to its sustainable growth.

Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, said that this year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and Vietnam, a partnership that has grown deeper, broader, and stronger over time. Vietnam is considered a key partner in the EU Indo-Pacific Strategy. The EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has yielded remarkable results, with bilateral trade increasing by 40 percent since its implementation in 2020.

Ambassador Julien Guerrier expressed his belief in the continued growth of EU–Vietnam bilateral relations in the coming years. He affirmed that the EU will remain a reliable economic partner for Vietnam, committed to fair and rules-based trade.

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh