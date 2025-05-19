Overseas Vietnamese join HCMC tree planting tribute

Chairwoman of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Vu Thi Huynh Mai plants trees with overseas delegates.

In commemoration of the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birth (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025), the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs organized a delegation of overseas Vietnamese to take part in the “Eternal Gratitude to Uncle Ho” tree planting campaign at the Revolutionary Tradition Site of the Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising during the Tet holiday in 1968 in Binh Chanh District on the morning of May 19.

The delegation included representatives of the Vietnamese diaspora from countries and territories such as the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Hungary, New Zealand, France, and Japan. Together, they planted 30 Burma padauk (Pterocarpus macrocarpus) trees to support the nationwide initiative honoring President Ho Chi Minh's legacy. Participants also toured the exhibition area displaying documents and images from the Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising.

Delegation of overseas Vietnamese plants trees.

Duong Thi Kim Dung, a Vietnamese expatriate living in the US, expressed pride and joy in joining the event. She shared her deep reverence for President Ho Chi Minh, as well as for the fallen heroes who gave their lives for national independence and freedom. Dung emphasized that no matter where they live, overseas Vietnamese always remain connected to their homeland.

The delegation plants 30 Burma padauk trees.

According to Mr. Le Van Thu, Deputy Chairman of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, HCMC has, for years, actively supported the tree planting movement first initiated by President Ho Chi Minh. This effort aims to expand forest cover, protect the environment, mitigate natural disasters, and adapt to climate change—all while advancing the vision of a green, eco-friendly city.

Each year, the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs organizes tree planting events involving overseas Vietnamese, their families, and those working in expatriate affairs. Notably, in 2022, the committee led the planting of 600 white-flowered black mangrove (Lumnitzera racemosa) trees in Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve. In 2023, 200 Burma padauk trees were planted at the National Cultural and Historical Park. All funding for these initiatives came from voluntary contributions by members of the Vietnamese diaspora.

Tree planting certificates are presented to overseas Vietnamese delegates.

These efforts align with the broader campaign to encourage every HCMC resident to plant at least one tree, contributing to the national “One Billion Trees” program for 2021–2025. The activity also supports Directive No.19 of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, which promotes the movement “No littering on streets and canals—for a cleaner, flood-free city.” Beyond environmental impact, the campaign allows overseas Vietnamese to express their enduring respect and affection for President Ho Chi Minh.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan