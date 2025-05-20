Ho Chi Minh City promotes international cooperation, investment

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan yesterday presided over a working session with heads of Vietnamese representative agencies in the Republic of Korea, Denmark and Egypt.

The working session was part of a periodic series of activities between Ho Chi Minh City and the network of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad which are considered as an important force in diplomacy and international trade promotion.

In his speech at the working session, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that this was a key opportunity for the city to listen to proposals from the diplomatic network, and to foster cooperative relations with international localities and markets.

Ho Chi Minh City expressed aspiration that ambassadors and consuls general would continue to support the promotion of the city’s potential, help Vietnamese businesses access new opportunities, explore markets, and balance import-export trade in the current context of unpredictable changes.

Ho Chi Minh City pledged to create the best possible conditions to ensure that international cooperation is not merely symbolic but truly substantive, through concrete programs and plans between departments and businesses.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan debates during the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Currently, the city has established sister-city relationships with 57 localities around the world. Ho Chi Minh City has identified economic diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy as two key missions in its foreign affairs strategy. The city prioritizes the development of emerging industries such as clean energy, high technology, logistics and maritime transport.

Ms. Doan Phuong Lan, Consul General of Vietnam in Busan, the Republic of Korea speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Representing Vietnam’s overseas diplomatic agencies, Consul General of Vietnam in Busan, the Republic of Korea Ms. Doan Phuong Lan, Ambassador of Vietnam to Egypt Mr. Nguyen Nam Duong, and Ambassador of Vietnam to Denmark Ms. Nguyen Le Thanh shared the strengths and potential of their respective host countries.

They also expressed a desire to foster connections with Ho Chi Minh City through concrete and practical activities; and affirmed their readiness to accompany Ho Chi Minh City in expanding its network of partners, especially in the context of new U.S. tariff policies, which are compelling economies to seek alternative markets to replace traditional ones.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong