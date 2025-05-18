Ho Chi Minh City

Thu Duc City plants over one million new trees

SGGP

The Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a ceremony to launch a tree-planting movement.

cayxanh01-9206-6938.jpg
Tree planting will help Thu Duc City achieve its goal of developing green spaces in the future. (Photo: baotintuc.vn)

At the launch ceremony, delegates planted 135 trees to commemorate the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19, 1890-May 19, 2025).

The event served as a symbol of gratitude and a message marking the beginning of future green projects. On this occasion, Thu Duc City also presented 3,400 trees to its 34 wards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung shared that in recent years, the city has made efforts to develop its green spaces, aiming for achieving 1,800 hectares of parks as the city's master planning scheme, approved by the Prime Minister.

Since its establishment in 2021, Thu Duc City has planted over one million new trees, built 36 parks, and included greenery in each neighborhood and street.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Tree-planting movement Thu Duc City Green Spaces future green projects

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn