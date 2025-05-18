Thu Duc City plants over one million new trees

The Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a ceremony to launch a tree-planting movement.

Tree planting will help Thu Duc City achieve its goal of developing green spaces in the future. (Photo: baotintuc.vn)

At the launch ceremony, delegates planted 135 trees to commemorate the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19, 1890-May 19, 2025).

The event served as a symbol of gratitude and a message marking the beginning of future green projects. On this occasion, Thu Duc City also presented 3,400 trees to its 34 wards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung shared that in recent years, the city has made efforts to develop its green spaces, aiming for achieving 1,800 hectares of parks as the city's master planning scheme, approved by the Prime Minister.

Since its establishment in 2021, Thu Duc City has planted over one million new trees, built 36 parks, and included greenery in each neighborhood and street.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong