Third Ho Chi Minh City Orchid Festival 2025 kicks off

The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Departments of Agriculture and Environment, and Tourism, launched the 3rd HCMC Orchid Festival, on May 16, at Tao Dan Park in District 1.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan poses for a commemorative photo with delegates.

Attending the opening ceremony were Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, alongside consular representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Laos, and Cambodia.

This year’s festival, running from May 16 to 20, features a significant expansion in scale, bringing together over 200 participants—including artisans, growers, and orchid farms—from various countries and domestic provinces renowned for orchid cultivation. The exhibition includes miniature landscapes that reflect the distinct cultural identities of participating nations and regions, offering visitors a vibrant sensory experience. Notably, the event showcases a recreation of Hon Viet (Vietnamese Soul), a floral masterpiece that won the Silver Award at the Taiwan International Orchid Show 2025 (TIOS).

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People’s Committee presents certificates of merit to artisans participating in the Orchid Competition.

Themed “The Multicolored Train,” the festival draws inspiration from the two historic Thong Nhat (Reunification) trains that simultaneously departed Hanoi and Saigon on December 31, 1976, symbolizing national reunification and the longing for peace and togetherness. This symbolic train—now intertwined with the image of the North-South metro line—serves as the festival’s central motif, connecting special thematic stations that evoke Vietnam’s floral heritage across past, present, and future, bringing visitors the unique beauty of orchids from all regions of the country.

In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan emphasized that after two previous editions, the Orchid Festival has evolved beyond a floral showcase. It now serves as a vibrant platform for domestic and international artisans to connect, share expertise, and pursue vital trade and market linkages. He underscored HCMC’s ambition to promote orchids, ornamental plants, and especially newly bred or hybrid species to both domestic and international markets, creating momentum for stronger supply-demand connectivity.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People’s Committee and delegates take part in the opening ceremony of the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Orchid Festival 2025.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan also noted the festival presents a strategic opportunity for local nurseries, cooperatives, and enterprises to exchange knowledge, enhance product quality, and gradually establish orchids as a signature export commodity within the city's agricultural portfolio.

The HCMC Vice Chairman urged the Department of Industry and Trade to continue working closely with the Departments of Agriculture and Environment, along with relevant agencies, to organize specialized conferences and workshops on ornamental horticulture. He also called for guidance and support in hosting live-stream sales sessions on social media and e-commerce platforms to introduce products to a nationwide audience and tap into overseas markets.

As part of the event, organizers have selected 70 exceptional orchid entries to honor and award participating artisans and growers in the festival’s orchid competition.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan