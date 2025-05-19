HCMC constantly promotes vitality of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space

Ho Chi Minh City has organized a series of meaningful and practical activities, with a particular focus on promoting the vitality of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh's 135th birth anniversary.

Visitors visit the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Agencies and organizations have organized thematic seminars on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle; honored individuals and collectives with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” campaign; and launched the Humanitarian Month 2025 under the theme “Humanitarian Journey – Spreading Love” along with various emulation movements and social and charitable activities.

In recent years, the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City have been interested in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle. Party organizations at all levels have organized thematic seminars and training courses on Party building and rectification and highlighting Party members’ responsibilities. Government agencies and units have outlined action programs and prioritized key tasks to drive economic development, safeguard national defense and security, ensure social welfare, and foster the growth of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

To date, Ho Chi Minh City has established more than 5,000 Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space institutions. Many of these have been created in government offices, schools, hospitals, armed forces units, religious institutions, public spaces, markets, businesses, boarding houses, apartment complexes, private enterprises, and foreign-invested companies, even extending into the digital space. Diverse in form and content, institutions of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space have attracted widespread interest from various sectors of society, including residents and workers.

The Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space is regarded as a dynamic and visual learning environment about beloved President Ho Chi Minh, miniature museums, and libraries that offer deeper insights into the revolutionary activities of Uncle Ho. These spaces not only educate but also inspire people to improve themselves through learning and personal development, fostering more respectful, cultured behavior in their work and daily lives.

Many public officials and civil servants have shared that they have learned valuable lessons from the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space model, which they are able to apply in better serving the public. Workers and laborers say that studying President Ho Chi Minh has given them a driving force to overcome challenges, work more responsibly and creatively, improve product quality, and uphold customers' trust. Meanwhile, the armed forces are more interested in mass mobilization.

Notably, many projects were completed ahead of schedule, while several constructions were kicked off to mark the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). The successful organization of the grand ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of National Reunification and the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City demonstrated the city’s high level of coordination and responsibility. These events left a good impression on residents and visitors.

In a context of carrying out numerous critical tasks, Ho Chi Minh City has proactively and promptly reorganized its administrative units, transitioning to a streamlined two-tier administration model. At the same time, the city has vigorously accelerated socio-economic development. Economic performance in the first four months of the year has shown positive and impressive signs.

Notable highlights include a 27.5 percent increase in tourism revenue, a 20 percent rise in total retail sales, a 15.6 percent boost in public passenger transport, an industrial production index up nearly 8 percent, and a remarkable 64.6 percent surge in foreign direct investment (FDI).

As the Party congresses at all levels approach and the nation enters a new era of prosperity and strength, the tasks set for 2025 demand greater effort and more decisive action from the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City. This includes accelerating the resolution of long-delayed projects, expediting the implementation of new ones, strengthening administrative reform to better serve citizens and businesses, and striving to build a clean and strong Party.

Promoting studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle, as well as enhancing the vitality of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, contributes to strengthening the development and the implementation of activities and continually improving the people’s lives.

With a tradition of resilience, dynamism, and creativity, the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to strive to live up to the honor and pride of being named after President Ho Chi Minh, maintain the city’s role as the country’s economic locomotive, continually develop culture and human resources, and further build and promote the vitality of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

By Pham Phuong Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh