HCMC joins hands with South Korea to build smart city

Korea CEO Summit in collaboration with HCMC Union of Business Associations (HUBA) co-organized HCMC CICON 2023 forum themed “Smart City” in HCMC on June 7 under the chair of HCMC People’s Committee.

The event was attended by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and more than 200 Vietnamese and Korean enterprises.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Phan Van Mai said that the southern economic hub’s infrastructure gets more challenging as the population rate rapidly grows, including pressures related to the fields of health, transport, environment, and sustainable development. Therefore, the development of a smart city by applying advanced technologies and creative solutions will solve the above-mentioned problems.

HCMC needs the support of international friends, including the Republic of Korea, to exploit its potentials. South Korea has the world’s leading groups and cultural industry that is not only based on music and cinema but also spreads cultural values to promote economic development and build national brands.

In addition, Vietnam and South Korea have similarities through Vietnamese people who are fond of Korean technological, cultural, movie, and music products. These similarities are not only a condition for Vietnam to become a large market for Korean businesses but also a basis, along with other advantages, for HCMC to become a partner of Korean creative and smart cooperative projects.

The forum is an important opportunity for enterprises and State agencies of the two sides to discuss and share mutually beneficial cooperation projects bringing immediate and long-term common prosperity to both sides in the sectors of high technology and culture. At first, HCMC will choose Thu Duc City for the implementation of the initial solutions. The southern metropolis will evaluate and learn experiences from the results achieved.

The forum is also a chance for the city to listen to South Korea’s shares about experience and successes to create favorable conditions for businesses of the two sides to meet and exchange mutually beneficial cooperative programs in the coming time.

South Korea’s experience of smart city development shows that it must have a smart strategy as soon as possible, creating a suitable legal corridor for the implementation and development. On that basis, it needs to build a development roadmap to carry out a pilot construction project of a smart city based on residents’ opinions, and then recreate the existing city at every phase.

The final step is to build a foundation for a smart city, applying IT and modern communications to control, connect, aggregate, and manage the entire infrastructure of the city. In addition, there must be solutions that will be upgraded in accordance with the development roadmap and the development trend of countries and the world.