HCMC continues to tighten relationships with RoK localities

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City arrived in Seoul to begin a working trip in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on September 24.

This visit was led by Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai with expectations of promoting and popularizing information about specific policies of Ho Chi Minh City based on Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies to develop Ho Chi Minh City, thereby, accelerating economic diplomacy activities, luring investment projects to the city, updating experiences to develop and learn about typical models of partners in the fields of urban, health, culture and high technology.

Moreover, the working trip aims to discuss and learn about the possibility of signing and implementing new cooperative projects with Korean partners.

On the same day, Chairman Phan Van Mai had a meeting with Korean enterprises having many investment projects in HCMC.

In particular, at the working session with Vice President of Samsung Engineering Company Limited Han Sangdeok, Chairman Mai expected that the company would continue to have more investment projects in the city.

To reach the target of treating 60 percent and 100 percent of domestic wastewater in advance of 2026 and 2030 respectively, Ho Chi Minh City leaders hoped that businesses would cooperate and share experiences to help the city solve the environmental sanitation problems.

As for the Samsung side, Mr. Han Sangdeok informed that the company is prioritizing research and investment in the North Saigon Wastewater Treatment Plant Project which is expected to be built as a modern urban wastewater treatment plant in Ho Chi Minh City according to the advanced technology and the form of public-private partnership (PPP).

Next, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai had a working session with Vice Chairman and CEO of GS E&C Group Lim Byeong Yong.

Mr. Lim Byeong Yong affirmed that Korean businesses would join hands with Ho Chi Minh City to successfully implement the Resolution 98.

At the working sessions with companies Green Labs, EO Planet, MYSC, BASS Investment, Nexttrans, Contrau Venture Capital and SNU, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai also acknowledged the sharing of businesses on investment in the fields of technology, e-banking, startups, investment funds and so on.

Besides, he highly appreciated Korean investment funds and investors in the startup sector

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is building a startup center which is expected to become a startup center of the region.

In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City attracted US$800 million of investment funds for startups and expects to reach billions of dollars in the near future.

Ho Chi Minh City is ready to welcome and connect with Korean startup enterprises and investment funds toward strong development cooperation in the future.

Yesterday afternoon, the HCMC delegation had a courtesy reception with Governor of Chungcheongbuk Province Kim Yong Hwan.

At the reception, the governor affirmed that he will make the best efforts to call on more and more investments from the Korean side in Ho Chi Minh City, and desires to promote exchange, cooperation and research on high technology and smart agriculture between schools in Ho Chi Minh City, Thu Duc City and Chungcheongbuk Province.

Chairman Mai affirmed that there would be a memorandum of understanding on specific works between the two sides.

Up to now, Ho Chi Minh City has relationships with seven localities of Korea and hopes to have specific cooperation content with Chungcheongbuk in the near future.

Last night, the delegates of Ho Chi Minh City had a party to meet the leader of the Chungcheongbuk Province and 20 large enterprises of Korea, thereby contributing to tightening relationships between HCMC and RoK localities as well as Korean investors in the city.