Cooperative relations between HCMC, South Korea achieves remarkable results

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Mr. Shin Choong II, the newly-appointed Consul General of the Republic of Korea (ROK) in HCMC on July 11.

The HCMC’s Party Chief expressed his joy at Vietnam-South Korea relations that have maintained a development momentum since the two countries established diplomatic ties. Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic relations.

South Korea has currently retained its first position for direct investment in Vietnam, ranked second in development cooperation, tourism, and labor and third in trade value with a total investment capital of US$88 billion. The two countries strive towards raising two-way trade turnover to US$100 billion this year and US$150 billion by 2030.

The relations between HCMC and South Korean localities and partners have achieved many encouraging results. The community of around 80,000 Korean people and 2,000 businesses that are living in HCMC has made an outstanding contribution to the city’s development and enhancement of cooperation between the two countries.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee noted that the beginning of the Korean Consul General’s new tenure has great significance when Resolution 98 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC is just approved. It is an opportunity for the two sides to effectively exploit their potential and strengths to implement the development goals of the two countries.

For his part, Mr. Shin Choong Il has pledged to strengthen the cooperation relationship between the two sides in the fields of investment, trade, science, and environment, organize more exchanges and cultural activities between businesses and people of the two nations to enhance mutual understanding between the two sides, especially young people.