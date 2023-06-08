HCMC has honor to be pioneer of pilot programs for specific mechanisms, policies

HCMC received many contributions and proposals on granting specific policies and mechanisms for the city from NA deputies, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stated in an interview with the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

According to NA deputies’ opinions, HCMC needs the special urban Law and specific mechanisms for an international financial center. In addition, the city must have drastic synchronous solutions to implement the new resolution to replace resolution 54 effectively.

At present, the city is promptly carrying out necessary works for the implementation of the new resolution as soon as possible, and coordinating with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to continue to prepare a construction project of an international financial center to submit to the National Assembly, and studying proposals for building the special urban Law for the city.

The news resolution has 44 mechanisms and policies compared to the resolution 54 having 15 mechanisms. If resolution 54 focused on generating income, the new resolution would pay attention to attracting social investment sources, solving problems in project implementation procedures, and carrying out a pilot program of new models of investment.

The new resolution also shows regional connectivity through mechanisms allowing the city to use its sources to participate in regional and inter-regional projects and support a number of domestic and foreign localities; and includes requirements of resolution 31 on granting authority to the city to make decisions in the fields of investment management, State budget, planning, land, construction, and decentralize and authorize power for Thu Duc City.

The core value of resolution is developing and exploiting resources for the city, especially the resources for transport infrastructure investment, development of science and technology, and innovation and creativity.

Fortunately, the city has resolution No. 57/2022/QH15 dated June 16, 2022, on investment policy on investment project on construction of Ring Road 3 in HCMC, creating an initiative for the southern economic hub to allocate capital for public investment, promote the use of capital sources effectively, and solve problems in the infrastructure.

The resolution also proposes an expansion of investment projects in the form of public-private- partnerships (PPP) in the areas of sports and culture in accordance with the PPP Law and relevant regulations. The city must offer clear, consistent, and transparent mechanisms to mobilize social resources

The resolution focuses on clearing resources, including the people, land, finance, infrastructure, agricultural treasures, research, services, and cooperation between localities at home and abroad.

The new resolution with breakthrough mechanisms will create a new driving force for the city to arrange the apparatus organization of the political system to be lean, operate effectively and efficiently, implement projects of infrastructure, urban decoration and ornament, pollution reduction, development of science and technology, and innovation and creativity, and attract strategical investors in the sectors of the semiconductor industry, green energy, international transshipment port.

It is expected to draw a large number of investment capital of hundreds of thousands of billion dong. However, the city needs a well preparation for human resources, and ability and gets ready to kick off all resources to implement projects immediately right after the new resolution takes effect.

It is an honor for HCMC to be a pioneer to implement pilot programs for specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development, the city’s chairman said