HCMC to host 2nd "Cho Lon Food Story” festival in December

The "Cho Lon Food Story” festival featuring traditional and typical dishes of restaurants in HCMC’s Chinese Town and neighboring districts will be held on December 6-8.

The first "Cho Lon Food Story" festival in 2023 attracts more than 25,000 visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

The food fair organized by the People's Committee of District 5 will take place at the Cultural and Sports Center of the district at No.105, Tran Hung Dao Street in Ward 6 with the participation of 50 display booths.

At the festival, locals and visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy a variety of dishes, including tea, coffee, Chinese medicinal herbal tea, Chinese food such as noodles, wontons, dumplings, and more. There will be culinary workshops and brand development discussions.

According to the People's Committee of District 5, recently, the tourism and trade sectors of HCMC have organized many activities to attract domestic and international visitors. The "Cho Lon Food Story” festival aims to promote the local culinary cultural value of the Cho Lon area (also known as the Chinese Town) in District 5 to tourists.

Previously, the first "Cho Lon Food Story" festival in 2023 attracted more than 25,000 people, including locals, domestic and international travelers.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh