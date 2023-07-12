HCMC to hold first ever river festival

The first Ho Chi Minh City river festival will be held from August 4-6, with the aim of boosting local tourism, according to a plan issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

The festival will feature various special culture, entertainment and art activities along the Saigon River, promoting the land, people and tourism of the city, along with consumption stimulation programs.

Such activities will take place in different locations like the Saigon Cruise Port, the Bach Dang Wharf Park, the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe Canal area, the Binh Dong Wharf, and the Suoi Tien Cultural Tourist Area, said Director of the city Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

The highlight of the festival will be an art program depicting the Saigon River – a “witness” of the formation and development of the Vietnamese southern hub of Saigon– Gia Dinh, which was named after President Ho Chi Minh on July 2, 1976.

The programme is expected to contribute to promoting HCMC as an urban area of rivers and rich culture, the official said.

The festival will also offer a chance for travel firms and lodging providers to introduce their products and services to domestic and foreign tourists, including tours from HCMC to southwestern and southeastern localities.

The department reported that in the first six months of this year, HCMC welcomed more than 1.94 million international visitors, up 306% year-on-year, and over 16.4 million domestic holidaymakers, up 48%.