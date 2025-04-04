Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to develop ‘one-stop’ policy to streamline investment for start-ups

Ho Chi Minh City is exploring a "one-stop" mechanism to facilitate investment in creative start-up firms, according to Director Lam Dinh Thang of the Department of Science and Technology.

Director Lam Dinh Thang

The Department of Science and Technology of HCMC organized a workshop on “Solutions to promote the development of the creative start-up ecosystem in HCMC until 2030” and announced the program to select and incubate innovative and creative start-up projects in 2025. The workshop recorded proposals on support policies for creative start-ups connecting with financial support packages and training consulting.

According to Director Lam Dinh Thang of the Department of Science and Technology in Ho Chi Minh City, the southern metropolis is exploring a "one-stop" mechanism to facilitate investment in creative start-up firms. Under this proposed system, individuals and businesses seeking to launch innovative start-ups would only need to register with a single department to receive the necessary documentation.

This single department will be responsible for consulting and connecting with all state agencies in the city to resolve related issues and procedures.

The Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City hopes that experts and scientists will contribute ideas to help the southern largest city move quickly and effectively, towards the goal of becoming the leading creative start-up center in the region.

By Bui Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan

