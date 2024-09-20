HCMC to build more CNG filling stations

HCMC plans to invest in compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations at bus terminals at District 8, Nga Tu Ga and new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station.

HCMC will build more CNG filling stations. (Photo: SGGP)

The city currently has three CNG filling stations at An Suong Bus Station, HCMC National University, and Pho Quang Depot. These stations serve 510 CNG buses operating on 18 subsidized bus routes.

The municipal Department of Transport (DoT) highlighted the importance of investing in more CNG filling station to facilitate the use of CNG-powered vehicles in the city, thus ensuring a better experience for citizens using public transport.

The DoT has proposed to the Department of Industry and Trade to provide support in implementing the plan.

HCMC currently has 138 bus routes with 2,209 buses in operation. Of these, 546 vehicles use clean fuel (CNG and electric vehicles), and the rest use diesel, accounting for 75.3 percent.

Vietnamplus