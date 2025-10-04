HCMC to brace for torrential rains under impact of storm No.11

Moderate to heavy rain is forecast in Ho Chi Minh City in the afternoon and evening as a result of storm No. 11.

During thunderstorms, residents should be cautious of lightning, strong gusts and possible cyclones.

Mr. Le Dinh Quyet, Head of the Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Office at the Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Station, indicated that as of 7 a.m. on October 4, the center of storm No. 11 (Matmo) was located at approximately 18.1 degrees North latitude and 116.9 degrees East longitude, over the eastern waters of the northern East Sea, about 530 kilometers east-northeast of the Paracel Islands. The strongest winds near the storm’s center are force 11 (equivalent to 103–117 kilometers per hour), with gusts up to level 14. The storm is moving west-northwest at around 25 kilometers per hour.

Forecasts of storm No. 11 impact show that the waters from Lam Dong to Ca Mau will experience southwest winds at category 3–4, with wave heights of 0.5–1.5 meters, while the waters from Ca Mau to An Giang and Phu Quoc will see light winds, with wave heights of 0.25–1.25 meters. Both the areas will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, along with the risk of strong gusts.

Under impacts of storm No.11, the sky in Ho Chi Minh City will be mostly cloudy with breaks of sun during the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with some areas experiencing moderate to heavy rains. Thunderstorms may bring lightning, strong winds and cyclones.

Following the directive of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment regarding proactively response to storm No. 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has instructed local authorities, relevant agencies, and units to closely monitor bulletins and forecasts of the storm’s developments; plan to prevent and respond to the storm’s impact on Ho Chi Minh City, especially heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and flooding caused by the storm.

Specifically, wards, communes, coastal areas, island communes, the Con Dao special zone, the city’s Border Guard Command, the Fisheries Sub-department, and the Fisheries Inspection Force are implementing measures to ensure the safety of people and vessels operating on rivers, at sea, and in port waters, as well as coordinating search and rescue operations within the city. They are also regularly informing vessel owners about the storm’s developments, strong winds, and high waves at sea so they can take proactive precautions.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism must inform all operators with passenger vessels not to operate on rivers or at sea in dangerous conditions, including high waves and strong winds, and to strictly enforce safety measures for passengers on board.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong