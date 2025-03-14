HCMC tightens control of state-owned enterprise land and housing

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the HCMC People's Committee has issued a directive aimed at strengthening the management, improving the utilization efficiency, and facilitating the proper disposition of state-owned enterprises' housing and land.

The dilapidated villa in Ly Thai To Street in Ho Chi Minh City's District 10 is a public property managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It has been abandoned for many years

The HCMC People's Committee calls on the legal representatives of all corporations and companies under its jurisdiction to proactively inspect and review the use of houses and land within their units. They must ensure the land is used in full compliance with Vietnam's land laws.

State-owned enterprises must practice prudent land management, preventing loss, corruption, misuse, and waste. They should refrain from using residential properties and land for unauthorized rental or lending activities. Enterprises are required to thoroughly review and verify the legal status of all houses and land under their control.

There are two specific cases. Individuals without a Certificate of Land Use Rights and Ownership of Assets Attached to Land must apply for registration and issuance of a certificate at the Department of Natural Resources and Environment. Those who already have a certificate but need to update their name or land user information must submit a land change registration application to the City Land Registration Office.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment is conducting a proactive review to advise the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on the reclamation of land from state-owned enterprises found to be non-compliant with land use regulations, including unauthorized land use, illegal leasing, and improper recognition of land use rights.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan