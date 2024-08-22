Sports

HCMC taekwondo team secures National Age Groups Taekwondo Champion

SGGPO

Young athletes from Ho Chi Minh City performed well to secure the National Age Groups Taekwondo Champion in 2024, with 68 medals.

tawondo.jpg

The Ho Chi Minh City taekwondo team won a total of 68 medals, including 29 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 19 bronze medals to rank first, followed by teams from Hanoi and Binh Duong in a row.

The National Age Groups Taekwondo Championship – CJ 2024 took place from August 15 to August 22 at the Tien Giang Province Gymnasium which gathered more than 1,100 athletes from 44 units across the country.

Following the National Age Groups Taekwondo Championship 2024, the National Taekwondo Championship 2024 will be kicked off.

Through the National Age Groups Taekwondo Championship 2024, the Department of Physical Education and Sports and the Vietnam Taekwondo Federation will select more promising talents for future international competitions.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

