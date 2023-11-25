HCMC, Sweden seek cooperation opportunities in environmental protection

Both Ho Chi Minh City and Sweden would like to seek more cooperation opportunities in environmental protection which was mentioned at a working session between the city's delegation and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency.

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visited the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency on November 24 (local time).

The visit was part of activities in the framework of the delegation’s working trip to the Kingdom of Sweden.

Mr. Åke Mikaelsson, Senior Advisor cum Director of the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency with Russia, Barents Region, United States, Canada and Vietnam; Mr. Johan Leymann, Senior Advisor on Energy Transition and Climate Change, Swedish Electricity Network Expert and Ms. Isabella Hjorth, staff in charge of programs in Brazil, India and Vietnam welcomed the delegation.

At the working session, Mr. Åke Mikaelsson and his associates shared with the delegation policies and targets of Sweden in adapting to climate change, reducing gas emission, developing renewable energy and imposing measures to support residents and enterprises affected by the green transformation process.

Besides, Mr. Åke Mikaelsson also shared the concern of the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency in implementing the cooperation activities with Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.

He proposed that the two sides would mutually study and identify the cooperation contents in the coming time.

In addition, Mr. Åke Mikaelsson informed that the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency has had cooperation programs with cities all over the world on durable urban development.

The Swedish side would send experts of the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency to Ho Chi Minh City next year to promote the cooperation activities, added Mr. Åke Mikaelsson.

As for Ho Chi Minh City side, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the contributions as well as the support of Sweden to other countries, including Vietnam to reach the set targets in improving the environment quality and durable development.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City desired to grasp information related to the projects that the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency has been implementing in the field of international cooperation on environment protection, energy transition, adapting to climate change and circular economy development, thereby looking for cooperation opportunities between Ho Chi Minh City and Sweden in the above-mentioned fields.



Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation paid a visit to Stockholm Royal Seaport and the area for waste classification and collection at the seaport area operated by Envac Group.